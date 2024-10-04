EV Charging Company Wins $1.1 Billion Federal Loan Guarantee as Helene Victims Suffer

Shares of electric vehicle charging company EVgo Inc. jumped by the most in over three years after securing a major financing deal from the U.S. government. Meanwhile, Helene victims are suffering in the face of paltry FEMA aid.

Bloomberg reports that in a significant boost to its expansion plans, Los Angeles-based EVgo Inc. announced on Thursday that it has received a conditional loan guarantee of up to $1.05 billion from the US Department of Energy (DOE). The news sent the EV company’s stock soaring by 64 percent, marking its biggest single-day gain in more than three years.

As one of the leading providers of public fast charging services for EVs, EVgo operates over 850 fast charging locations in more than 60 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company has established partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts, and public entities to further expand its network and promote EV adoption.

As the Biden-Harris regime continues to push EVs that Americans don’t want, Helene victims are suffering. Rep Tom Tiffany (R-WI) recently told Breitbart News that “In the Biden-Harris administration, illegal migrants come first, and Americans come last.”

Tiffany continued:

“Mayorkas and those people do not believe in the greatness of America, and they will do whatever it takes to undermine American sovereignty, and the Number One way in which they can do that is to have this breach of our borders,” Tiffany said. Wisconsin is feeling the impact of Biden’s migration because of additional crime, deadly road accidents, and inflation that drives up costs, said Tiffany. Factories are also closing and the jobs are moving to other states, he added.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) recently sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on FEMA’s response to Helene. As Breitbart News reported:

“As reported and further confirmed by my office, hundreds, if not thousands of service members were deployed by the Department of Defense to North Carolina and have sat idle, waiting for FEMA,” Gaetz wrote. “We have confirmed FEMA employees deployed, on the clock, awaiting orders in hotels. FEMA pre-disaster aid was withheld, exacerbating the emergency,” he added. Gaetz slammed Mayorkas’s comments on Thursday, when Mayorkas said that FEMA did not “have enough funds to make it through” the hurricane season. “This news comes after FEMA has spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on migrants due to Border Czar Kamala Harris’ open border instead of prioritizing funding for Americans impacted by disasters,” Gaetz wrote. “It is also public [knowledge] that NGOs have purchased airline tickets for migrants through the use of FEMA funds.”

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.