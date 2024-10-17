Tough Luck Zuck: Meta Begins Layoffs Across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs Teams

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has started laying off employees in various departments, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs, as part of targeted reorganizations within specific teams.

The Verge reports that in a move demonstrating that CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration of 2023 as the “year of efficiency” isn’t quite over, Meta has begun laying off employees across several key departments. The affected teams include those working on WhatsApp, Instagram, and the company’s Reality Labs division, which focuses on virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Unlike the mass, company-wide layoffs that Meta implemented in 2022 and early 2023, these latest job cuts appear to be more targeted and coincide with reorganizations within specific teams. The layoffs have impacted employees at various levels, including notable figures such as Jane Manchun Wong, who gained recognition for reporting on unannounced features coming to apps before joining Meta’s Threads team in 2023.

Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold provided a statement explaining, “Today, a few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy. This includes moving some teams to different locations, and moving some employees to different roles. In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees.”

The latest round of layoffs follows a series of job cuts in Meta’s Reality Labs division earlier this year. In 2022, the company laid off 11,000 employees after overestimating its growth potential in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, in 2023, Meta announced further cuts of 10,000 employees as part of Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” initiative.

The targeted nature of these layoffs suggests that Meta is carefully reassessing its resource allocation and strategic priorities within specific departments. By restructuring teams and relocating employees, the company aims to streamline its operations and focus on long-term goals.

The tech industry as a whole has experienced significant shifts in recent years, with many companies reevaluating their strategies and workforce in response to changing market conditions and technological advancements. As one of the leading players in the industry, Meta’s actions are likely to be closely watched and may set a precedent for other companies facing similar challenges.

