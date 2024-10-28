Elon Musk: ‘Nutcase’ Keith Olbermann Not Being Censored on X Is Proof of Free Speech Commitment

Elon Musk took to his X/Twitter account over the weekend to point out that if anyone needs “further proof that I strongly support freedom of speech,” they should note that “nutcase” Keith Olbermann, “who is literally calling for my arrest” is not being censored on his social media platform.

“If anyone needed further proof that I strongly support freedom of speech, please note that even a nutcase like Olbermann, who is literally calling for my arrest and government seizure of my companies, is in no way being censored,” Musk said.

Musk was responding to a X post by software engineer Peter Hague, who reacted to unhinged anti-Musk remarks issued by Olbermann on the social media platform, writing:

“There is a mask off moment when you realize that a huge number of people long for a totalitarian police state, provided it only targets their enemies.”

As Breitbart News reported, Olbermann called for the “immediate” arrest of Musk in an unhinged X rant on Thursday, bizarrely claiming the SpaceX CEO — who has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election — is “operating on behalf of Russia,” before demanding that President Joe Biden “lock him away in a military facility.”

“We need to arrest and detain @elonmusk [Musk] immediately,” Olbermann declared. “He is operating on behalf of Russia. Cancel all contracts, seize his facilities, lock him away in a military facility. Now, @potus [Biden]. Not tomorrow.”

Olbermann also took to X earlier this month to call for Musk’s deportation in another unhinged tirade, proclaiming, “It’s time to cancel all the contracts, and re-assess his immigration status, and hopefully deport him the hell out of the country.”

“If we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity. Get Elon Musk the F out of our country, and do it now,” the unhinged former sports anchor added.

Notably, Olbermann has not been banned from Musk’s X, and continues to use his platform to disseminate unhinged diatribes.

