Former sports anchor Keith Olbermann called for the “immediate” arrest of Elon Musk in an unhinged X rant on Thursday, bizarrely claiming the SpaceX CEO — who has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election — is “operating on behalf of Russia,” and demanding that President Joe Biden “lock him away in a military facility — now.”

“We need to arrest and detain @elonmusk [Musk] immediately,” Olbermann declared in a Thursday night X post.

“He is operating on behalf of Russia,” Olbermann added — without evidence — in an apparent nod to the “Russia collusion” hoax commonly regurgitated by the political left.

“Cancel all contracts, seize his facilities, lock him away in a military facility. “Now, @potus [Biden]. Not tomorrow,” Olbermann demanded.

Social media users took to the comment section of Olbermann’s post to mock the former SportsCenter co-host.

“You are a fucking clown,” conservative comedy duo Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge, better known as the Hodgetwins, wrote.

“You are insane!” Ayaan Hirsi Ali, former member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, exclaimed, adding, “Shame on you.”

“They’re getting extra desperate,” comedian Tim Young reacted.

“Seek immediate mental help,” former Newsmax TV host John Cardillo advised.

“Keith, in all seriousness. You need to log off and seek help,” another X user reiterated.

“Go to bed, Keith,” author Nick Adams recommended.

“Ok Stalin,” another X user quipped in response to Olbermann.

Another simply stated, “Shut the fuck up,” while another commented, “Sounds pretty fascist, Keith.”

“You are a fascist and a scum bag,” another X user echoed.

“This is what the left wants, to lock people up because they don’t agree with them,” another warned.

Another X user had a different take, writing, “I’m convinced you’re on our side at this point, and you are intentionally sabotaging the Dems. All you do is make the Dems look even more unhinged than they already are.”

“This is your dumbest post ever! Congrats dipsht,” another declared in reaction to Olbermann’s remarks.

“Do you ever consider that maybe you are insane and that there are people who profit from keeping you that way?” another asked.

“I hope one day you find peace within your dark, miserable soul,” another disclosed.

“Posting this on X is wild,” another said, seemingly referring to the fact that Musk is the owner of X.

This is not the first time Olbermann has had a public meltdown on X over the Tesla CEO.

Earlier this month, Olbermann took to X to call for Musk’s deportation in another unhinged tirade.

“It’s time to cancel all the contracts, and re-assess his immigration status, and hopefully deport him the hell out of the country,” Olbermann said of Musk, adding, “If we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity. Get Elon Musk the F out of our country, and do it now.”

Watch Below:

Olbermann was then ridiculed as a fascist by social media users who took to the comment section to point out that his demand for the owner of a free speech social media platform to be deported for exercising his right to free speech is, of itself, fascist.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.