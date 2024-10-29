Harris Campaign Launches ‘Fortnite’ Map Called ‘Freedom Town, USA’ to Reach Young Men

The Kamala Harris presidential campaign has launched a custom map in the megapopular video game Fortnite in a last ditch attempt to reach young men.

Gamerant reports that with the 2024 U.S. presidential election just days away on November 5, the campaigns of both Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are ramping up efforts to reach voters, especially the historically low-turnout youth demographic. In the latest example of this trend, the Harris campaign unveiled a Fortnite map called “Freedom Town, USA” on Monday.

The map’s energetic launch trailer, set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion and BTS member RM’s “Neva Play”, provides an overview of the stage which focuses heavily on exploration. In line with its origins as a political initiative, Freedom Town features an array of slogans and set pieces meant to inspire Fortnite players to vote, including a large-scale Statue of Liberty feeding into the map’s freedom motif.

The Harris campaign is promoting Freedom Town through partner streams with Fortnite content creators like Khairi “Kdot” Harris and Morgan “MODELMORG” Pope. This is not their first foray into gaming to connect with younger voters. Over the final October weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and VP candidate Gov. Tim Walz played Madden NFL 25 live on Twitch while fielding viewer questions.

The Trump campaign has made similar livestreaming outreach efforts, with the former president joining Adin Ross on the Kick streaming platform in early August to discuss politics. Motivating even a small portion of young voters, who have historically low turnout rates, could prove decisive in the 2024 election.

Read more at Gamerant here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.