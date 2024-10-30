AI is not always a bad thing — especially in the hands of creative conservatives. The new AI-generated “Babies for Trump” rap video shows artificial intelligence can be harnessed for funny and cute things too.

The song and vocals for the “Babies for Trump” rap were completely generated using AI by Newzy.com, a recently launched website crafting news and entertainment parody with artificial intelligence technology.

Watch Below:

“Diapers costin’ bucks, dad’s wall feeling thin, mom says binkies down, can’t afford the spin. Orange man talkin’ change, says he got our back, young hustlers in the crib dropping mom and dad some facts,” the “Babies for Trump” song’s lyrics begin.

“Vote for the orange man, cash for the crib, no more binkie budget, we just want to live. Pocket change pumping, diaper stash grow, vote for the orange man, let the savings show,” the lyrics continue.

The song was produced by Jeremy McCarthy and Justin Hart, who are also the producers of the content featured on Newzy.com. According these AI masterminds, “‘Babies for Trump’ combines that universal appeal with a playful twist, giving voice to babies who just want a better future, and maybe a fully stocked diaper stash. This video captures the charm and humor of little ones endorsing big ideas, all while poking fun at the everyday challenges parents face.”

“Newzy articles are curated, created and posted by an Artificial Intelligence we’ve named Arthur. Arthur has a wicked sense of humor and can write parody and satire better than most humans,” the Newzy website’s description reads.

“Stay tuned as Arthur continues to expand his functionality on this site and will be able to answer questions, interact with visitors, and create custom content just for you,” the description adds.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.