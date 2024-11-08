Elon Musk’s Estranged Communist Transgender Son Vows to Leave U.S. Following Trump’s Victory

Xavier Musk, the estranged son of Elon Musk who know uses the name Vivian Wilson and describes himself as a “transgender” woman, has announced his intention to leave the United States in the wake of President Donald Trump’s historic election victory.

The New York Post reports that Xavier, the 20-year-old son of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a self-described “diehard communist” as well as describing himself as a woman, has declared his plans to leave the United States following the reelection of President Donald Trump. Xavier, who legally changed his name to Vivian Wilson in 2022 to distance himself from his famous father, expressed his disillusionment with the country’s political landscape in a recent post on the social media platform Threads.

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson wrote, referring to Trump’s electoral triumph. He further elaborated on her concerns, stating, “Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

The announcement comes amidst a tumultuous relationship between Xavier and his father. In 2022, Xavier filed a petition to change his name and gender, effectively severing ties with Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur has been an outspoken supporter of President Trump’s successful re-election campaign, even appearing alongside him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, just three months after an attempted assassination on the former president’s life.

Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $285.6 billion, has blamed “neo-Marxists” at elite private schools and universities for his estranged relationship with his son. In a conversation with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk claimed that the prestigious Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica had infected Xavier with the “woke mind virus,” leading him to embrace far-left ideologies.

The rift between father and son has been a source of pain for Musk, who claimed in an interview with conservative pundit Jordan Peterson that he had “lost my son” and that Xavier was “dead.” However, Xavier has pushed back against his father’s assertions, describing him as “cold,” “cruel,” and “narcissistic” in an explosive NBC News interview.

According to Xavier, Musk had harassed him as a young child over his effeminate traits, recalling an incident during a road trip where he constantly yelled at him “viciously” because his voice was too high. He also refuted Musk’s claim that he was “tricked” into approving trans-related medical treatment for him as a teenager, stating, “He was not by any means tricked. He knew the full side effects.”

