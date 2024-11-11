Cybersecurity experts have issued an urgent warning, urging computer users not to type the phrase “Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?” into search engines due to the risk of falling victim to a bizarre cyber attack.

The New York Post reports that in an alarming discovery, cybersecurity experts at SOPHOS have identified a new threat targeting unsuspecting internet users. The company has warned that searching for the seemingly innocuous phrase “Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?” could lead to personal information being stolen by hackers.

According to SOPHOS, cyber criminals have employed a tactic known as “SEO poisoning” to manipulate search engine results, pushing malicious websites to the top of the page. When users click on these fraudulent links, which appear to be legitimate, they unknowingly expose their personal information, such as bank details, to a malicious program called Gootloader.

The Gootloader program not only steals sensitive data but can also lock users out of their own computers, leaving them vulnerable to further attacks. What makes this threat particularly concerning is that it targets users who are not necessarily searching for anything nefarious, but rather for information about the legality of owning a specific breed of cat in Australia.

At present, the dangerous links only appear in search results when the word “Australia” is included, putting those in the country at the highest risk of falling victim to this attack. However, experts warn that this tactic could easily be adapted to target users in other regions or those searching for different topics.

SOPHOS emphasizes the importance of being vigilant when clicking on links in search results, even if the search term seems harmless. The company urges those who believe they may have been a victim of SEO poisoning to change their passwords immediately and take steps to secure their personal information.

Read more at the New York Post here.

