Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) on Thursday called for immediate government action to be taken to address increasing reports of unexplained drone activity in Philadelphia suburbs.

The Congressman explained his move on the basis of seeking assurances for local residents that Washington is doing all it can to assuage fears over the increasing sightings.

He wrote on X his main concern is the safety and security of local residents:

Today, I sent an urgent letter to the DHS, FBI, and FAA calling for immediate answers and decisive action regarding the increasing reports of unexplained drone activity. The safety and security of our community, our neighbors, and our nation depend on transparency and accountability from our federal agencies who have a responsibility to keep us safe. I will remain vigilant in my pursuit to uncover any and all facts surrounding this ongoing incident.

Fitzpatrick moved after the Pentagon has stated the mystery drones flying over parts of New Jersey and the northeast U.S. in recent weeks are not controlled by the U.S. military but also not believed to be controlled by foreign entities.

Despite these claims, the Pentagon can’t say just who actually is in control of the drones causing havoc and concern along the Atlantic coast, as Breitbart News reported.

The Pentagon has also denied Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (R-NJ) claim an Iranian “mothership” located “off the East Coast of the United States” has been launching mysterious unidentified drones.

More Drones?! Yet More Mystery Lights Seen in Night Skies over New Jersey

Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman with the Pentagon, was asked if there was “any truth” to the claims Iran “launched a mothership” about a month ago containing the alleged drones that have reportedly been spotted in New Jersey and Staten Island, New York.

“There is not any truth to that. There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States,” Singh explained, as Breitbart News reported.

Several New Jersey lawmakers, such as Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick and Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ), have also called for an investigation to be launched surrounding the drones that have been spotted and for the “escalating issue” to be addressed.