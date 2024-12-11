The Pentagon denied Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (R-NJ) claim that an Iranian “mothership” located “off the East Coast of the United States” has been launching mysterious unidentified drones.

Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman with the Pentagon, was asked if there was “any truth” to the claims that Iran “launched a mothership” about a month ago containing the alleged drones that have reportedly been spotted in New Jersey and Staten Island, New York.

“There is not any truth to that. There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States,” Singh explained.

When asked what the Pentagon was doing “to address” the issue of drone sightings, Singh said there was “no evidence” that the drones were “coming from a foreign entity” or adversary. Singh added that the drones were not United States military drones.

“At this time, we have no evidence that these activities are coming from a foreign entity or the work of an adversary,” Singh responded. “We’re going to continue to monitor what is happening, but at no point were our installations threatened when this activity was occurring.”

Singh’s response comes after Van Drew told Fox News host Harris Faulkner that “Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago” containing the unidentified drones that have reportedly been spotted above places such as President-elect Donald Trump’s Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal military base.

“I’m also on the Transportation Committee, on the Aviation Subcommittee, and I’ve gotten to know people. And, from very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources. I’m going to tell you the real deal … Iran launched a mothership, probably about a month ago that contains these drones,” Van Drew said. “That mothership is off …. it’s off the east coast of the United States of America.”

Several New Jersey lawmakers, such as Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick and Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ), have called for an investigation to be launched surrounding the drones that have been spotted and for the “escalating issue” to be addressed.

“The State of New Jersey should issue a limited state of emergency banning all drones until the public receives an explanation regarding these multiple sightings,” Bramnick suggested.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) previously stressed that he has discussed the ongoing reports of drone activity in parts of the state with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, “senior officials” from DHS, and the New Jersey State Police, noting that “there is no known threat to the public.”