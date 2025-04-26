NYT’s Stephens: It’s ‘Good News’ Trump Had Bad 100 Days, if He Succeeded, People Who Voted for Him Wouldn’t Learn

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” New York Times columnist Bret Stephens discussed the first 100 days of the second Trump administration and stated that “the good news, I think, for the country is it’s the worst first 100 days in the U.S. presidential history” because “a lot of the country that voted for President Trump because they didn’t like the course of the country under his predecessor because they were mad, because they thought stuff needed to be broken up and disrupted are waking up to the reality of just how much worse it can get.” And “if it had been a successful first 100 days, if it had been just a little less bad, people would say, well, what’s the problem if we’re not observing due process or what’s the problem if we’re defying the Supreme Court?”

Stephens said, “I think that my summary of the first 100 days is that the bad news is, it’s the worst first 100 days in U.S. presidential history. I can’t think of a presidency that had it worse. But the good news, I think, for the country is it’s the worst first 100 days in the U.S. presidential history, for precisely the reason that you suggest, Bill, which is that, a lot of the country that voted for President Trump because they didn’t like the course of the country under his predecessor because they were mad, because they thought stuff needed to be broken up and disrupted are waking up to the reality of just how much worse it can get.”

He continued, “And I’m hearing from so many friends who voted for Trump, who remember the first Trump administration as being an era — at least until COVID — of prosperity and saying, hang on a second, 100% tariffs? I’m losing half of my workforce, I can’t afford things, the price of consumer goods is still going up, this is not what I voted for. And that’s a relief, because if it had been a successful first 100 days, if it had been just a little less bad, people would say, well, what’s the problem if we’re not observing due process or what’s the problem if we’re defying the Supreme Court? That would be even more worrisome than what we have now.”

