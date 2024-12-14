ChatGPT Mystery: OpenAI Whistleblower Found Dead in San Francisco

Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI researcher who accused the company of violating copyright law, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment late November according to newly released documents.

The Mercury News reports that Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher known for blowing the whistle against the AI powerhouse, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26. The San Francisco police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed his death, with the medical examiner’s office determining the manner of death to be an apparent suicide. Police officials stated that there is currently no evidence of foul play.

Balaji’s death comes three months after he publicly accused OpenAI of violating copyright law while developing ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence program that has become a sensation used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Its public release in late 2022 spurred a torrent of lawsuits against OpenAI from authors, computer programmers, and media companies, who allege that the company illegally used their copyrighted material to train its program.

In an interview with the New York Times published on October 23, Balaji argued that OpenAI was harming businesses and entrepreneurs whose data were used to train ChatGPT. He stated, “If you believe what I believe, you have to just leave the company,” adding that “this is not a sustainable model for the internet ecosystem as a whole.”

Balaji grew up in Cupertino before attending UC Berkeley to study computer science. Initially, he believed in the potential benefits of artificial intelligence for society, such as curing diseases and stopping aging. However, his outlook began to change in 2022, two years after joining OpenAI as a researcher. He grew concerned about his assignment of gathering data from the internet for the company’s GPT-4 program, which analyzed text from nearly the entire internet to train its AI program.

In a personal website post in late October, Balaji argued that OpenAI’s practices ran afoul of the country’s “fair use” laws governing how people can use previously published work. He wrote, “No known factors seem to weigh in favor of ChatGPT being a fair use of its training data. That being said, none of the arguments here are fundamentally specific to ChatGPT either, and similar arguments could be made for many generative AI products in a wide variety of domains.”

Balaji’s information was expected to play a key part in lawsuits against OpenAI. In a November 18 letter filed in federal court, attorneys for the New York Times named Balaji as someone who had “unique and relevant documents” that would support their case against the company.

OpenAI has refuted the claims against them, stressing that all of its work remains legal under “fair use” laws. The company stated, “We see immense potential for AI tools like ChatGPT to deepen publishers’ relationships with readers and enhance the news experience.”

