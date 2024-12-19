Prime Grinch: Amazon Workers Stage Strikes During Height of Christmas Rush

Teamsters union members went on strike at seven Amazon facilities in four states Thursday morning, demanding better wages and benefits amidst the company’s soaring profits. The strike was timed for the height of the Christmas rush, as consumers around the country turn to the e-commerce giant to secure last minute gifts — which now may not arrive on time.

CNN reports that in a significant labor action just before the Christmas gift-giving season, thousands of Amazon workers across the United States staged strikes on Thursday morning. The strikes, organized by the Teamsters union, took place at seven facilities in four states, including New York, Illinois, California, and Georgia.

The striking workers, primarily drivers employed by Amazon contractors, are demanding better wages, benefits, and working conditions. They claim that despite Amazon’s record-breaking profits, which reached $39.2 billion in the first nine months of this year, their pay and benefits are insufficient to make ends meet.

Luke Cianciotto, a driver at the Amazon facility in Skokie, Illinois, spoke to reporters before the strike, stating, “Many of us, we don’t have any Christmas presents under the tree this year. The wages and hours we get working for Amazon simply aren’t enough to get by in today’s economy.”

The Teamsters union, which represents 1.3 million members nationwide, has been vocal about Amazon’s labor practices. Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien warned, “If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.”

However, Amazon maintains that the Teamsters do not represent any of its employees and that the strikes will not affect its operations. The company stated that it favors opportunities for each person to be respected, valued, and have their unique voice heard by working directly with their team.

The strikes began at 6:00 a.m. ET in Queens, New York, and then spread to facilities in Skokie, Illinois, Atlanta, San Francisco, Victorville, and the City of Industry, California. While the duration of the strikes remains unclear, the Teamsters hope to apply maximum pressure on Amazon by striking just before the holiday season and potentially convince customers to shop elsewhere for last-minute gifts.

The labor dispute centers around the classification of drivers employed by Amazon contractors. The Teamsters argue that, under a rule announced by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), these drivers can be considered joint employees of both the delivery service and Amazon. However, Amazon and other business groups are challenging this rule.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), an independent union, won a representation vote at Amazon’s Staten Island facility in April 2022, which was certified by the NLRB. Despite this, Amazon continues to fight the election results in court, claiming that the election was not conducted fairly.

