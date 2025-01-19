TikTok restored services in the United States after President-elect Donald Trump clarified that he would issue an executive order delaying a ban on the app.

In a post on X, TikTok issued a statement revealing that “in agreement” with their service providers, they were “in the process of restoring service.”

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” TikTok said. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

“It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship,” TikTok continued. “We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

The statement from TikTok comes after Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that he was calling for companies to not allow TikTok to remain dark. Trump also clarified that his executive order would “confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark” before the order. “I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security,” Trump said. “The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.” Trump added that he “would like the United States” to have a 50 percent “ownership position in a joint venture,” explaining that, by doing so, “we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to” remain up. “Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok,” Trump added. “With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars — maybe trillions.”

On Saturday evening, American users on TikTok were greeted with a message informing them that TikTok was unavailable in the United States, due to a “law banning TikTok” being enacted.