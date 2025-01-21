Regulatory Reset: Trump Rescinds Biden’s Executive Order on AI Safety

President Donald Trump has rescinded the Biden administration’s sweeping executive order regulating AI, marking a significant shift in federal oversight for the rapidly advancing technology.

Bloomberg reports that in a move that signals a drastic change in the federal government’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI), President Donald Trump has rescinded the Biden administration’s comprehensive executive order on AI. The announcement, made on Monday, immediately halts the implementation of key safety and transparency requirements for AI developers, which were put in place by the Biden administration in 2023.

The now-rescinded executive order had mandated leading artificial intelligence companies to share critical information, such as safety test results, for powerful AI systems with the federal government. It had also led to the establishment of the US AI Safety Institute under the Commerce Department, tasked with creating voluntary guidelines and best practices for the use of AI technology.

The decision to roll back these regulations comes as part of a flurry of actions taken by President Trump following his swearing-in ceremony for his second term. The move is seen as a clear indication of the new administration’s hands-off approach to AI regulation, which stands in stark contrast to the more proactive stance taken by the Biden administration.

The reversal of the AI executive order has raised concerns among some experts and advocates who believe that proper oversight and regulation are crucial for ensuring the safe and responsible development of AI technology. They argue that without clear guidelines and transparency requirements, there is a risk of AI systems being developed and deployed without adequate safeguards, potentially leading to unintended consequences and harm.

On the other hand, proponents of the decision argue that excessive regulation could stifle innovation and hinder the United States’ ability to compete in the global race for AI supremacy. They believe that a more flexible and industry-driven approach to AI governance will allow American companies to maintain their competitive edge and drive economic growth.

The rescinding of the AI executive order is just one of many regulatory changes expected under the Trump administration’s second term. The president has already signaled his intention to roll back various Obama-era and Biden-era regulations across multiple sectors, including environmental protection, healthcare, and financial services.

