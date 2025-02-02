Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Lures TikTok Creators with $50,000 a Month to Post Exclusive Content

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is offering TikTok creators up to $50,000 a month to post exclusive content on Instagram Reels. Zuckerberg views the uncertain future of China’s TikTok as the perfect opportunity to tighten his grip on the social media landscape.

Business Insider reports that as the future of China’s TikTok in the United States remains uncertain, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has seized the opportunity to entice popular TikTok creators to its platform with substantial financial incentives. According to leaked Instagram deals, the social media giant is offering creators as much as $50,000 a month to post exclusive short-form video content on Instagram Reels.

Business Insider has viewed contracts and spoken with several talent managers whose clients have received these lucrative offers from Meta. The deals, which are being sent to creators with more than one million TikTok followers, require them to post a certain number of Reels to Instagram each month, with the content remaining exclusive to the platform for three months.

The payouts are grouped into five tiers, ranging from $2,500 to $50,000 per month. However, the criteria for determining which creators fall into each tier remain unclear, as managers have not been able to discern a clear pattern.

One of the most substantial deals offered is a six-month contract worth a total of $300,000. Under this agreement, creators must post at least 10 new, never-before-seen Reels to their Instagram accounts each month. The videos must be between 15 seconds and three minutes in length and must remain exclusive to Instagram for three months. Additionally, creators are required to post 25 percent more content to Instagram Reels than their next largest short-form video platform and must engage with fans daily through comments, shares, or replies.

Despite the significant financial incentives, some TikTok creators have turned down Meta’s offers, citing concerns about exclusivity and a general frustration with the company. One talent manager stated that some clients felt posting multiple Reels a day is out of touch with how young people use social media.

In addition to the exclusive content deals, Meta has also launched a “Breakthrough Bonus” program, which pays eligible TikTok creators up to $5,000 within a three-month period for posting Reels to both Instagram and Facebook.

As Meta continues its aggressive push to attract TikTok creators to its platforms, it remains to be seen whether these financial incentives will be enough to lure them away from the immensely popular short-form video app. The battle for creator talent between the two social media giants is likely to intensify as the uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the U.S. persists.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.