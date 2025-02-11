BMW’s Focus on Gas Engines Pays Off as EV Industry Becomes ‘Rollercoaster’

BMW’s conservative approach to EV adoption, investing in platforms that can accommodate internal-combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains, is now paying off as the company navigates the uncertain transition to electric vehicles.

Inside EVs reports that as the automotive industry grapples with the challenges of transitioning to electric vehicles, BMW’s strategic decision to invest in flexible platforms is proving to be a wise move. Unlike some of its rivals, such as Mercedes and Audi, who have focused heavily on dedicated EV platforms, BMW has taken a more measured approach by developing architectures that can support multiple powertrains, including internal-combustion engines (ICE), hybrids, and full electric systems.

This flexibility has allowed BMW to adjust its product mix more easily in response to market demands. Models like the i4, i5, and i7 share platforms with their gas-powered counterparts, enabling the company to maintain a balanced portfolio as consumer preferences evolve. In contrast, other manufacturers who have invested heavily in EV-specific platforms may find it more difficult to pivot if the market doesn’t develop as quickly as anticipated.

Jochen Goller, a BMW board member, recently acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding the shift to electrification, stating, “I think it would be naive to believe that the move towards electrification is a one-way road. It will be a rollercoaster ride.” This sentiment underscores the importance of BMW’s diversified approach, which includes continued investment in modern combustion engines and plug-in hybrids alongside the rollout of new electric models.

BMW’s strategy has positioned the company well in terms of global EV market share. In 2024, the automaker sold a record 426,594 EVs worldwide, representing approximately 17 percent of its total sales. When combined with hybrid and other electrified vehicle sales, this figure rises to around 25 percent. This balanced mix has allowed BMW to meet EU emission targets without resorting to heavy incentives to drive EV sales.

However, the company faces challenges in certain markets. In the United States, the potential elimination of EV tax credits and increased tariffs under the new presidential administration has created uncertainty. Fortunately, BMW’s domestic production of most of its high-margin SUVs in the U.S. helps mitigate these risks. In China, the automaker faces stiff competition from local brands that offer affordable, high-tech options, leading to a decline in sales for imported vehicles.

Despite these hurdles, BMW remains committed to its multi-pronged approach. The company plans to launch its Neue Klasse platform this year, which promises competitive EVs with longer range, faster charging, and a strong emphasis on software. This move could help establish BMW as a leader in both multi-energy powertrains and the growing market for software-defined vehicles.

