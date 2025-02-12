Leftists Hate Elon Musk: California Tesla Owners Targeted with Threats by ‘Students Against Nazi Extremism’

Law enforcement officals in Arcata, California, received multiple reports last week from Tesla owners who found threatening notes left on their vehicles, allegedly by a group calling itself “Students Against Nazi Extremism.” At least one note was found wrapped around a brick, implying the group is preparing for violence.

The Lost Coast Outpost reports that over the past week, four Tesla owners in Arcata reported to the Arcata Police Department that they had found threatening notes left on their vehicles. The first report came in on Wednesday, February 5, with three more reports submitted over the following two days.

The Outpost, a local news outlet, received an envelope containing a note taking credit for the threats. The note, signed by “Students Against Nazi Extremism” or “SANE”, claimed that 10 students in Arcata and Seaside, California had delivered written warnings to 13 Tesla owners. The envelope also contained a manifesto calling Tesla CEO Elon Musk “an overt Nazi with a history of fascist, racist, misogynist and criminal behavior.”

The group’s plan, as outlined in the documents, is to begin vandalizing Teslas on February 12 in Arcata, Rohnert Park, Seaside, and Hayward—all cities with California State University campuses. Their stated goal is to “create enough shame to make it onerous for anyone to buy or operate a Tesla-branded vehicle.”

One of the targeted Tesla owners, who received a note wrapped around a brick on their car, provided a statement to the Outpost. They pointed out the irony of the threat being directed at a community that “overwhelmingly supports democratic ideals.” The owner, who is of Jewish descent, suggested that instead of resorting to violence, the perpetrators should donate to progressive causes, encourage voting, contact their political representatives, and support businesses engaged in fair practices.

The incidents have raised concerns among the local community, with residents questioning the motives and methods of the anonymous group. While the group’s manifesto makes serious allegations against Elon Musk and Tesla, many feel that threatening and potentially damaging private property is not an appropriate or effective way to address their concerns.

Read more at the Lost Coast Outpost here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.