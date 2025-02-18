Elon Musk’s xAI Debuts ‘Grok-3’ AI Chatbot, Challenging OpenAI and DeepSeek

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has unveiled its updated Grok-3 model, claiming it to be the “smartest AI on Earth” and directly competing with AI giants like OpenAI and China’s DeepSeek.

Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk’s startup xAI has introduced its latest creation, the Grok-3 AI chatbot. The company claims that Grok-3 outperforms leading AI models from competitors including Google Gemini, DeepSeek’s V3 model, Anthropic’s Claude, and OpenAI’s GPT-4o across various benchmarks in math, science, and coding.

During a presentation on Monday, Musk, alongside three xAI engineers, revealed that Grok-3 boasts “more than 10 times” the compute power of its predecessor and completed pre-training in early January. The billionaire entrepreneur emphasized the company’s commitment to continuous improvement, stating, “We’re continually improving the models every day, and literally within 24 hours, you’ll see improvements.”

The presentation also showcased xAI’s new smart search engine, DeepSearch, powered by Grok-3. DeepSearch is a reasoning chatbot that articulates its process of understanding a query and plans its response accordingly. It offers features for research, brainstorming, and data analysis. Additionally, the xAI team expressed their intention to release a voice-based chatbot “as soon as possible.”

Grok-3 is being made available immediately to Premium+ subscribers on X, Musk’s social media platform. The company is also launching a new subscription called SuperGrok for the bot’s mobile app and dedicated website, Grok.com. In a move towards transparency, xAI plans to open-source preceding versions of its Grok models once the latest version is fully mature. Musk expects this transition to be complete for Grok-3 within a few months.

The performance claims made by Musk, although not independently verified, intensify the already heated rivalry between his startup and OpenAI. Musk launched xAI in 2023 as an alternative to the ChatGPT maker, which he has publicly criticized for its plans to restructure as a for-profit business. The billionaire has even filed two lawsuits against OpenAI, alleging that the company has strayed from its founding principles. In a bold move, Musk offered to buy OpenAI’s nonprofit arm for $97.4 billion, a bid that was rejected last week. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed the bid as a tactic to “slow us down.”

The AI industry has witnessed substantial fundraising efforts, with valuations skyrocketing. xAI is reportedly in talks to raise approximately $10 billion in a funding round that would value the company at around $75 billion, up from its previous valuation of $51 billion. Meanwhile, OpenAI is seeking to raise up to $40 billion, potentially pushing its valuation to $300 billion.

