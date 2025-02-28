Global Crackdown on AI-Generated Child Porn Results in 25 Arrests

In a coordinated international operation, law enforcement agencies have arrested 25 individuals allegedly linked to the distribution of AI-generated child pornography via online platforms.

CBS News reports that a global police operation, codenamed “Operation Cumberland,” has led to the arrest of at least 25 individuals in connection with the distribution of child sexual abuse content generated by AI. The operation, spearheaded by the Danish police and involving law enforcement agencies from the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand, marks one of the first major crackdowns on this new form of cybercrime.

According to Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, the majority of the arrests were made on Wednesday during the worldwide operation. The arrests followed the apprehension of the main suspect, a Danish national, last November. The suspect allegedly ran an online platform where he distributed the AI-generated child pornography he produced.

Europol stated that users from around the world were able to access the platform and view the abusive content by making a “symbolic online payment” to obtain a password. The agency emphasized the challenges faced by investigators due to the lack of national legislation addressing crimes involving AI-generated child sexual abuse material. Online child sexual exploitation remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies in the EU, as they grapple with an ever-growing volume of illegal content.

The operation also highlights the broader issue of AI-manipulated “deepfake” imagery, which often uses images of real people, including children, and can have devastating impacts on their lives. According to a CBS News report, there were more than 21,000 deepfake pornographic pictures or videos online during 2023, representing a staggering 460 percent increase compared to the previous year. The amount has continued to grow rapidly.

Lawmakers in the United States and elsewhere are racing to introduce new legislation to address the problem. The U.S. Senate recently passed the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” a bipartisan bill that, if signed into law, would criminalize the publication of non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated content, and require social media platforms to remove such content within 48 hours of notice from a victim.

Read more at CBS News here.

