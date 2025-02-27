Police: Transgender Suspect Planted Explosives at Colorado Tesla Dealership

A transgender individual has been arrested after allegedly planting explosives at a Colorado Tesla dealership, as instances of violence and vandalism surge at other Tesla locations.

Lucy Grace Nelson, a 40-year-old male who identifies as a transgender woman, was arrested on Monday night following “several” instances of vandalism at the Loveland Tesla dealership, leading to “incendiary devices” being found at the scene,” police announced Wednesday.

The Loveland Police Department investigation, which began on January 29, resulted in Nelson’s arrest when he allegedly “returned to Loveland Tesla while in possession of additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism.”

The dealership reported instances of vandalism on January 29, February 2, and February 7.

Nelson, who was identified as a “woman” instead of a biological man by ABC News, NBC News, and CNN, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of explosives or incendiary devices use during felony, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony.

Loveland Police added that another alias used by the suspect is “Justin Thomas Nelson.”

Magistrate Jill Sage set Nelson’s bond at $100,000 cash surety, which he posted before being let out of custody, according to NBC.

“The Loveland Police Department continues to work closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Denver Field Division, with Federal charges likely to follow,” police said.

Just last week, gunshots shattered the windows of a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, Breitbart News reported.

This came after a vehicle was set on fire at the same Salem dealership on January 20, prompting an ongoing FBI investigation.

The acts of violence and vandalism at Tesla locations comes as left-wing backlash grows against CEO Elon Musk for his work within the Trump administration as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Earlier this week, anti-Musk protesters in Washington, DC, demanded that he “go back to Africa”: