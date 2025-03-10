A Case of the Mondays: Elon Musk’s X Struggles with Multiple Outages

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, is grappling with multiple significant outages within a span of just one day, leaving users worldwide unable to access the platform.

Toms Guide reports that X, the social media giant formerly known as Twitter, has faced multiple major outages in a single day, causing frustration and confusion among its vast user base. The first outage occurred early in the morning, with reports peaking at around 21,000 on the website Downdetector. The issue was resolved relatively quickly, and the platform appeared to be functioning normally for a few hours.

However, the return to operations was short-lived, as a second, more severe outage hit X just a few hours later. This time, the number of reports on Downdetector skyrocketed to over 40,000, indicating a much larger problem. Users from major cities across the United States, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, reported being unable to access the platform through both the website and the mobile app.

Speculation about the cause of the outages began to circulate, with some users suggesting that X might be the target of a series of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. These attacks involve flooding a website or service with an overwhelming amount of traffic, rendering it inaccessible to legitimate users. A group known as “Dark Storm Team” claimed responsibility for the attacks on social media, but these claims have not been independently verified.

After approximately 45 minutes, the second outage appeared to be resolved, and users were once again able to access X. However, the relief was temporary, as a third outage struck the platform just 30 minutes later. Once again, users found themselves unable to load the X website or access the service through the mobile app.

As the third outage continues, users are turning to alternative social media platforms to voice their opinions and stay connected. Some are speculating about the long-term impact these outages may have on X’s user base and whether the company will be able to regain the trust of its users.

