Trump Haters Launch ‘DOGEQUEST’ Site Targeting Tesla Owners in Fear Campaign

Leftist Trump haters intent on attacking the president and Elon Musk’s Tesla have launched the “DOGEQUEST” website targeting the owners of Tesla EVs. The website includes the personal details of Tesla owners across the country and features a molotov cocktail cursor icon. The clear implication is that Tesla owners will be the next target of domestic terrorism rapidly escalating across the country.

404 Media reports that a website titled “DOGEQUEST” has published on a searchable map the alleged names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of Tesla owners throughout the United States. The site claims it will remove an individual’s data if they can prove they have sold their Tesla vehicle. In addition to the personal information of alleged Tesla owners, the map also includes the locations of Tesla dealerships, supercharger stations, and even employees of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk.

While the accuracy of all the data posted on DOGEQUEST remains unclear, 404 Media has been able to verify that at least some of the individuals listed are indeed Tesla owners or supporters of the company and Musk. The website’s creators claim they utilized “cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms” to compile the information, though the specific data sources have not been disclosed.

The emergence of DOGEQUEST comes amidst a backdrop of escalating protests and acts of terrorism against Tesla. Weekly “Tesla Takedown” demonstrations have been taking place nationwide, with reports of vandalism and arson attacks targeting Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and superchargers. Tesla’s stock price has plummeted 50 percent since December, with a nearly 5 percent drop on Monday alone. President Trump has responded by labeling violence against Tesla dealerships as domestic terrorism.

The website also makes references to “empowering creative expressions of protest.” However, the site’s cursor is notably a molotov cocktail, and it suggests spray painting Teslas as an artistic form of protest that can be done “from the comfort of your own home.” The molotov cocktail icon is a reference to firebombing being the most common form of attack on Tesla cars and facilities in recent weeks.

The inclusion of individuals’ personal information on the site has raised serious privacy and safety concerns. One verified Tesla owner, who purchased their vehicle in 2013 before Musk’s controversies came to light, expressed feeling “very worried” about being doxed. As a victim of previous online harassment campaigns, they fear the website poses a physical threat to themselves and their family, despite disagreeing with Musk’s actions.

DOGEQUEST’s email address for removal requests has gone unanswered, while Tesla has not responded to inquiries for comment from 404 Media.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.