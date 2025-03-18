Trump Haters Hit Tesla Facilities in Las Vegas, Kansas City with Arson Attacks

Las Vegas authorities are investigating an incident where several Tesla vehicles were set on fire at a service center in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Simultaneously, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a similar attack at a local dealership.

News 3 Las Vegas reports that in the early morning of Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a vehicle fire at the Tesla Collision Center located on Badura Avenue. According to the police, an individual set multiple vehicles ablaze in the parking lot, causing significant damage to the property.

Authorities have not released any further details about the suspect or the motive behind the incident. Investigators from both the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and gather evidence.

The Tesla Collision Center, which serves as a service and repair facility for Elon Musk’s EV company, has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. News 3 has reached out to Tesla for comment but has not received a response at the time of this report.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is also investigating an arson attack on a Tesla dealership that occurred shortly before midnight on Monday. According to police reports, an officer on patrol spotted a Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck engulfed in flames at the dealership located on State Line Road.

Before firefighters from the Kansas City Fire Department could extinguish the blaze, the fire spread to a second Cybertruck parked nearby. Authorities said both vehicles sustained significant damage in the incident.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the police department’s Bomb and Arson unit was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. While the exact cause has not yet been determined, investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and are treating it as a case of arson.

This incident is the latest in a series of vandalism cases targeting Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations across the country in recent weeks. Similar incidents have been reported in Oregon and Washington state, raising concerns about the safety and security of Tesla’s properties and customers.

Some of the recent vandalism cases have been linked to protests staged at Tesla dealerships, with demonstrators expressing their discontent with the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, and his collaboration with President Donald Trump. Last week, President Trump held a photo shoot at the White House with Musk to show his support for Tesla.

Read more at News 3 Las Vegas and KMBC News here.

