‘Tesla Takedown’ Protesters Plan Massive Global Demonstrations Against Elon Musk on March 29

Organizers of the “Tesla Takedown” movement are gearing up for their largest protest to date, with plans for 500 demonstrations at Tesla showrooms and Supercharger stations worldwide on March 29.

The Verge reports that the “Tesla Takedown” movement, which began with a handful of protests at Tesla locations in early February, has rapidly gained momentum and support from radical leftists. The protests, aimed at demonstrating against CEO Elon Musk’s actions as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have become a focal point for those opposed to Musk’s dismantling of federal aid programs and the firing of tens of thousands of government employees.

During a mobilizing call on Wednesday, organizers announced their plans for the “biggest day of action” yet, targeting all 277 Tesla showrooms in the United States and hundreds more overseas. Alice Hu, executive director of Planet Over Profit, encouraged protesters to demonstrate at Supercharger stations as well, stating, “We need to show Elon that he can throw a tantrum online because his stocks are tanking. He can get Trump to put on a humiliating used car show in front of the White House. These wannabe authoritarians can try to intimidate us from exercising our First Amendment rights, but they can’t stop us from fighting back.”

The protests have coincided with a significant decline in Tesla’s stock value, which has lost 50 percent of its value since December. Poor sales and increasing competition in both domestic and international markets have contributed to growing skepticism about the company’s future prospects.

Organizers stressed the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stating, “The things that we’re fighting for, we are fighting for our country, for democracy, and for our freedoms. And when I say fighting, I’m saying that figuratively. Obviously, everything that I am promoting is nonviolent.” However, with President Donald Trump promising domestic terrorism charges for violence against Tesla, protesters were advised to consult attorneys to understand the laws in their respective states.

The rise of protests has also been accompanied by acts of violence, arson, and domestic terrorism. For example, a Tesla service center in Las Vegas was recently firebombed, leading to an ongoing FBI investigation.

Read more at The Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.