Tesla’s sales in Europe have plummeted 49 percent in the first two months of the year, despite overall growth in the electric vehicle market. Elon Musk’s EV giant is facing stiff competition, aging models for sale, and the considerable political controversy of its CEO.

AP News reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has experienced a sharp decline in European sales, falling by a staggering 49 percent in January and February compared to the same period last year. This drop comes as a surprise, given the overall 28.4 percent increase in sales of all battery-electric cars in Europe during the same time frame.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, Tesla sold only 19,046 vehicles in the first two months of 2025, a stark contrast to the 37,311 units sold in the corresponding period in 2024. This decline has been attributed to several factors, including an aging vehicle lineup and growing competition from other automakers entering the EV market.

One of Tesla’s main rivals, China’s BYD, recently reported record revenue of 777.1 billion yuan ($107 billion) for 2024, with sales of its electric and hybrid vehicles jumping by 40 percent. BYD has also unveiled an ultra-fast EV charging system that it claims is nearly as quick as filling up at a gas pump, further intensifying the competition in the EV sector.

However, Tesla’s woes extend beyond its product lineup and market competition. The company and its CEO, Elon Musk, have faced significant backlash due to Musk’s affiliation with the Trump administration in the U.S. and his endorsement of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the recent national election. German politicians and media have sharply criticized Musk for his support of the AfD, while protesters and terrorists in the U.S. and Europe have targeted Tesla vehicles and dealerships in response to Musk’s political stance and his role in advising U.S. President Donald Trump on drastically reducing the size of the federal government.

The decline in Tesla’s sales is not limited to Europe; the company posted its first annual sales drop in more than a dozen years in January. Additionally, Tesla’s new Cybertruck has been plagued by multiple recalls, with the most recent one affecting nearly all of the vehicles due to panels along the windshield that can fly off while driving. This marks the eighth recall of the Cybertruck since deliveries to customers began just over a year ago.

