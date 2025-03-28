Elon Musk Announces Plans for 24-Hour Tesla Diner in Hollywood, Leftists Have Meltdown

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to open a 24-hour Tesla diner in Hollywood, which will include a drive-in theater charging station. Leftists are having a meltdown in response, including turning their ire on a prominent restaurant owner who said Musk’s plan is “exciting.”

The establishment is meant to be a place where Tesla drivers can engage in leisure activities while stopping to charge their electric vehicles, according to a report by ABC 7 News. Musk is moving forward with his plans even as Tesla facilities have become the target of massive protests and domestic terrorism attacks.

While an official opening date has not been announced, Musk is reportedly trying to recruit high-profile chefs to provide food at his 24-hour Tesla diner. The leftist outrage against Musk and anyone who dares to support his latest idea has been swift.

For example, Walter Manzke — who owns the famed Los Angeles restaurant République with his wife, Margarita — is facing backlash after expressing his and Margarita’s apparent support for the SpaceX CEO’s endeavors, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Manzke was quoted in a recent New York Times article reacting to Musk’s Tesla café plans, saying, “It sounds exciting.”

The restaurant owner also suggested his wife is a fan of Musk, adding, “She told me the other day that she wants to buy a Tesla, so I can tell you what side she’s on.”

Manzke’s remarks sparked outrage among some République patrons, who apparently have strong negative opinions about Musk in the wake of his support for President Donald Trump and his work in leading the current administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with rooting out wasteful government spending.

Someone running the restaurant’s social media also took to République’s Instagram account to issue a statement countering the owner’s implied political support for Musk.

“At République, we believe in focusing on what we do best — creating exceptional food and a welcoming experience for all our guests,” an employee of the French bistro wrote. “In response to a recent New York Times article, we want to clarify that the quote about possibly buying a Tesla was simply about exploring electric vehicle options, not a political statement.”

“We value innovation and sustainability, and we respect all viewpoints,” the statement continued, adding, “République does not take political stances; we are here to create a space for everyone, no matter their background or beliefs.”

The post, however, was quickly deleted, Los Angeles Times noted.

The outlet also pointed out that République is a cornerstone of the Los Angeles dining scene, frequently topping “best of” lists, and oftentimes ranking in the top 10 in the city’s “101 Best Restaurants” list since it opened in 2014.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.