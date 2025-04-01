Police: Florida Woman Shattered Tesla Windshield, Spit on EMT Trying to Help Her

A Florida woman faces multiple charges after allegedly jumping on and shattering a Tesla’s windshield at a car dealership before spitting on an EMT who attempted to provide medical assistance to her.

CBS12 reports that Claudia Benson, a 30-year-old woman from West Palm Beach, Florida, has been arrested on charges of criminal mischief, battery on a medical emergency personnel, and violation of her release conditions following an incident at a car dealership on March 21, 2025.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), deputies were called to the dealership in response to reports of criminal mischief. A witness at the scene told deputies that they had observed Benson walking suspiciously around parked vehicles before climbing on top of them and jumping onto the front windshield of a Tesla, shattering it in the process.

The witness reported that Benson then proceeded to walk down the street with an employee of the dealership following her. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Palm Beach Fire Rescue was also called to the scene to provide medical assistance to Benson for injuries sustained during the incident.

However, when an EMT attempted to render aid, Benson allegedly spat in their face, adding to the charges against her. The dealership manager informed deputies that the damage caused to the Tesla’s windshield amounted to approximately $1,000.

Further investigation revealed that this was not Benson’s first assault on a medical professional. Records show that on March 11, just ten days prior to the dealership incident, Benson had been accused of striking a care worker at JFK North Hospital.

Deputies found probable cause to arrest Benson on charges of criminal mischief over $1,000, battery on a medical emergency personnel, and violation of her release conditions stemming from the March 11 assault.

This is just the latest example of a wave of violence against Tesla owners and dealerships. ranging from acts of vandalism to acts of terrorism.

Read more at CBS12 here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.