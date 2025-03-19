South Carolina Police Arrest Self-Immolating Tesla Firebomb Suspect

South Carolina police have made an arrest in the case of a firebombing aimed at a Tesla charging station that ended up with the suspect setting himself ablaze.

The New York Post reports that according to law enforcement officials, Daniel Clarke-Pounder, a 24-year-old mechanic from James Island, South Carolina, accidentally set himself on fire while attempting to firebomb a Tesla charging station. The incident, which occurred in a North Charleston parking lot, has drawn attention to the growing tensions surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role in the Trump administration.

According to federal prosecutors, Clarke-Pounder was seen throwing five Molotov cocktails at the charging station, causing damage to three EV chargers. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect scrawling anti-Trump and pro-Ukraine messages, including “fuck Trump” and “long live the Ukraine,” in red next to the damaged chargers. As Breitbart News previously reported, 911 callers reported that he also pounded on the windows of a Tesla parked at the charging station, perhaps planning an even more serious crime.

The attack took an unexpected turn when one of the Molotov cocktails apparently backfired, setting Clarke-Pounder’s clothes on fire. Witnesses described seeing the suspect fleeing the scene with his back ablaze. The extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews condemned the attack, stating, “While we will defend the public’s right to peaceful protest, we will not hesitate to act when protest crosses the line into violence and mayhem. These kinds of attacks have no place in our community. We must remain united in our commitment to safety and respect for all, regardless of political differences.”

Clarke-Pounder, who was arrested following a public appeal by the police, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Records show that he had a previous arrest in May 2023 for DUI, having an open alcohol container, and driving without insurance.

The incident is not an isolated one, as Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have faced growing backlash in recent months. Musk’s appointment as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration has sparked controversy, with some accusing him of supporting an administration they oppose.

Last week, a Tesla dealership in Colorado was targeted in a similar attack, with vandals using Molotov cocktails and spray-painting “Nazi cars” on the building’s facade. In another disturbing incident, a man scrawled a swastika on a Cybertruck in New York, leaving its Jewish owner horrified.

President Trump recently expressed his support for Musk, describing him as an “incredible patriot” and committing to buying a Tesla in front of the White House. The gesture was seen as a show of solidarity with the embattled CEO.

Read more at the New York Post here.

