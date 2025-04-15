‘Tyrannical Regime:’ Free Speech Platform Gab Boycotts UK over Censorship Threats

Free speech platform Gab has blocked its services in the UK after the government “demanded we hand over private information,” according to CEO Andrew Torba.

Torba explained the reason for the boycott to Breitbart News: “The immediate trigger was Ofcom’s latest demand for detailed disclosures on Gab’s users and operations under the notorious Online Safety Act. They demanded we hand over private information and effectively act as the UK government’s eyes and ears — a blatant overreach.”

“We have seen what happens when other platforms like Meta and X do this: UK citizens end up arrested and jailed for ‘hate speech.’ We refuse to become an extension of the UK’s tyrannical regime,” Torba added.

After being asked if he expects to block Gab in another countries, Torba replied, “Unfortunately, yes. Many European governments — including Germany — have passed or are pushing similar speech-control laws.”

“We have turned down requests from Germany in the past and currently I cannot travel to Germany under advice of counsel because of this for fear of them arresting me, similar to what happened to the CEO of Telegram,” the Gab CEO said.

“If they come knocking with demands for censorship or user data, they’ll get the same treatment: an ironclad no, and a block if required. We’re not going to help any foreign country unmask and target citizens who are speaking their minds on Gab,” Torba added.

Gab, meanwhile, has been working on its very own AI feature — similar to other social media platforms, like X’s “Grok” — the CEO revealed.

The social media platform has recently launched its Gab AI Dashboard, “a groundbreaking all-in-one platform that brings together the world’s top AI models in one convenient place,” Torba told Breitbart News.

“Unlike other providers who limit users or force a particular worldview, Gab’s AI gives users unparalleled control: you can create your own custom AI agents and even choose their political leanings,” he said. “This puts the power of cutting-edge AI back in the hands of everyday people, not Silicon Valley gatekeepers.”

“Our focus is on making Gab AI a world-class, censorship-resistant service for everyone,” the Gab CEO added. “That’s why we’re not interested in being tied up in endless legal battles with foreign governments — our energy is better spent innovating, not fighting bureaucrats.”

