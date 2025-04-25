Former Federal Bureaucrat Accused of Tesla Vandalism Spree Faces Only Minor Charges, Walks Free from Court

Justin Fisher, the former federal government bureaucrat accused of vandalizing multiple Tesla vehicles in Washington DC with his wife, faces only misdemeanor charges for his crime spree. He was released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty to the minor charges.

The Washington Post reports that in a brief appearance at the D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, Justin Fisher, a 49-year-old former statistician with the Government Accountability Office, entered a not guilty plea to charges of defacing public and private property. The charges stem from a vandalism spree against Tesla vehicles in and around the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Northeast Washington.

Prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against Fisher’s wife, Emily Fisher, 50, who had also been arrested in connection with the case. The reason for this decision was not disclosed during the court hearing, and her attorney declined to comment on the matter.

The judge allowed Justin Fisher to remain free on his own recognizance as the case progresses through the judicial system, with his next court appearance scheduled for June. The substance of the case was not discussed during the brief hearing, and Fisher’s attorney also declined to comment afterward.

According to DC police, the investigation involved at least six Tesla owners who reported discovering phrases written on their vehicles between March 1 and March 21. The messages appeared to criticize Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, who has been leading President Donald Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce.

One incident involved a teacher who found the phrase “Go Doge I support Musk killing the dept of Education” written on her Tesla, which was parked at a D.C. elementary school. Another vehicle was found with the message “I love Musk and hate the Fed Gov’t” written on it. In one case, an owner discovered the phrase “Ask me about my support of Nazis.”

Despite the minor charges and Fisher walking free from court, the DOJ is talking tough about the case, according to a DOJ press release. U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. said, “The so-called ‘Tesla Takedown’ is domestic terrorism, and my team is taking it on front and center. These attacks are not just an attack on someone’s property. They are meant to intimidate and suppress political speech and shut down the marketplace of ideas.”

