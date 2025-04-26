Slate Auto Unveils $20,000 EV Truck with Manual Windows and No Screens

Slate Auto, a new American EV startup reportedly backed by Jeff Bezos, has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Slate Truck, with a starting price of less than $20,000 after federal incentives and a claimed range of 150 miles.

Ars Technica reports that in a launch event near Long Beach Airport, Slate Auto has introduced its highly anticipated electric vehicle, the Slate Truck. What sets this truck apart from other EVs on the market is its bare-bones approach, featuring manual windows, steel wheels, and no infotainment system. The company’s aim is to make the vehicle repairable, customizable, and most importantly, affordable.

The Slate Truck, dubbed the “Blank Slate” by the company, will be offered with two battery pack options: a 57.2 kWh battery with rear-wheel drive and a target range of 150 miles, and an 84.3 kWh battery with a target range of 240 miles. The truck will be equipped with a NACS charging port, capable of charging to 80 percent in under 30 minutes with a peak charging rate of 120 kW. While not a speed demon, the Slate Truck’s 201 horsepower motor will propel it from zero to 60 mph in eight seconds, with a top speed of 90 mph.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Slate Truck is its “flat-pack accessory SUV Kit,” which allows owners to transform the pickup into a five-seat SUV or an “open air” truck. This modular approach to vehicle customization is a unique selling point for Slate Auto. However, questions remain about how the company will ensure the safety and reliability of these DIY add-ons.

There are several hurdles that the startup will need to overcome before the vehicle can hit the market. The use of low-tech features like manual windows and steel wheels, while appealing to some consumers, may present challenges in terms of supplier partnerships, tariffs, and safety regulations. Additionally, the company’s reliance on federal clean vehicle tax credits to achieve its sub-$20,000 price point relies on those incentives are discontinued.

Slate Auto plans to manufacture the truck in a “reindustrialized” factory in the Midwest, with production slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company is currently hiring for numerous high-level positions, including engineers, plant managers, and buyers, to help bring the vehicle to market. Slate Auto also intends to sell directly to consumers and offer a nationwide service network, although details on how this will work have not yet been disclosed.

While the Slate Truck’s retro styling and affordable price point may appeal to younger generations, it remains to be seen whether this demographic will be willing to commit to purchasing a vehicle that won’t be available for over a year and a half. Economic uncertainty and a growing preference for ridesharing and car rentals among younger consumers could pose additional challenges for Slate Auto.

Read more at Ars Technica here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.