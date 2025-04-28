Waymo’s Self-Driving Cars Mocked for Bad Driving

Waymo’s autonomous vehicles have become the subject of online ridicule as social media users share videos documenting the cars’ bizarre behavior and frustrating experiences.

Fast Company reports that as Waymo expands its self-driving car services to new cities like Austin, Texas, the company is facing increased scrutiny from the public. Social media platforms have been flooded with viral videos showcasing the autonomous vehicles’ various mishaps, ranging from getting stuck in traffic to navigating the world in an awkward manner.

One recent incident, documented by TikTok user Becky Levin Navarro, showed a group of passengers being trapped in a Waymo car on the side of a highway after the vehicle headed in the wrong direction. In the video, the passengers can be heard speaking with customer support through the car’s intercom, with the agent explaining that the vehicle cannot be moved manually and requesting a physical address to relocate it.

Waymo later responded to the incident, stating that passengers always have the ability to pause their ride and exit the vehicle when desired by pulling the door handle twice. However, this incident is just one of many that have been shared online, painting a less than flattering picture of the company’s self-driving technology.

Other viral clips show Waymo cars honking at each other in the early morning hours, causing traffic jams, and getting stuck in drive-throughs. Some videos even depict police and parking enforcement officers stepping in to deal with the wayward vehicles. In one instance in San Francisco, a Waymo car was seen going the wrong way during a Warriors game, with officials attempting to redirect it.

The mounting public scrutiny comes at a time when Waymo is working to expand its services and establish itself as a leader in the autonomous vehicle industry. The company, a subsidiary of Google, has been testing its self-driving technology for over a decade and has already launched ride-hailing services in cities like Phoenix and San Francisco.

