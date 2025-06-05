Longtime Tesla Supporter Criticizes Elon Musk for Attacking Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

Ross Gerber, a prominent Tesla investor and longtime supporter, recently took to social media to criticize Elon Musk for “attacking” Donald Trump after previously helping him win the election. Gerber sarcastically quipped, “This should work out well for Tesla I’m sure.”

In a sharply worded post on X, influential Tesla supporter Ross Gerber expressed his disappointment with Elon Musk’s recent attack on Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” Gerber pointed out that Trump’s opposition to handouts to the EV industry was never a secret while Musk worked with the current administration before and after the 2024 election.

Gerber wrote, “Amazingly Elon now attacking all the people he helped put in power. This should work out well for tesla [sic] I’m sure. After he supported the end of all EV benefits under the current laws along with supporting an administration directly opposed to teslas success. The BOD, selling stock and living the good life.” The evident sarcasm in his post underscores the frustration felt by some Tesla supporters regarding Musk’s contradictory political opinions.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on Musk’s opposition to Trump’s big beautiful bill, including that he has become quite vocal after it was revealed the bill would impact Tesla’s business through changes to EV credits.

The connection was made by Politico, which reported:

The legislation terminates multiple tax credits that Tesla — as one of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers in America — currently qualifies for: a $7,500 federal tax credit for new EVs, the $4,000 credit for used EVs, and a $1,000 credit for Level 2 charger installation. The bill would also impose a $250 yearly federal registration fee for EV owners only. If the bill is passed as currently written, Tesla’s $11.4 billion in regulatory credits would expire at the end of 2025. Those credits contributed to Tesla’s profitability in the first quarter this year.

The criticism comes amidst Musk’s vocal disapproval of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The Tesla CEO expressed his disappointment with the bill, stating, “I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just fails to decrease it.” In a recent post on X, Musk termed the bill “a disgusting abomination,” urging his followers to contact their elected representatives to oppose it.

The billionaire entrepreneur recently stepped down from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an entity established earlier this year to reduce federal spending. Commenting on the bill, Musk lamented that it “more than defeats all the cost savings achieved by the @DOGE team at great personal cost and risk.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.