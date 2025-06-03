SpaceX CEO Elon Musk criticized President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” and declared the bill a “pork-filled Congressional spending bill” and “a disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” Musk added. “You know it.”

Musk’s criticism of the bill comes as the House of Representatives voted 215-214-1 in May to pass the tax and spending bill, which “contains numerous elements of Trump’s far-reaching agenda,” Breitbart News reported in May:

The multi-trillion dollar tax break package contains numerous elements of Trump’s far-reaching agenda and has been delivered via an all-night session. These include extending tax cuts passed in 2017, eliminating taxes on tips, and spending more on defense and border security, while making government healthcare programs more accountable.

Trump has also made clear that he wants the bill on his desk by the Fourth of July, describing it as “a historic opportunity” to turn the country around “after four disastrous years” under the Biden administration.

“Passing THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL is a Historic Opportunity to turn our Country around after four disastrous years under Joe Biden,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We will take a massive step to balancing our Budget by enacting the largest mandatory Spending Cut EVER and Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November.”