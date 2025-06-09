Elon Musk’s Father Says Son’s Betrayal of Donald Trump Was a ‘Mistake’ Caused by Being Tired and Stressed

Errol Musk, the father of tech tycoon Elon Musk, says his son made a mistake by betraying President Donald Trump and that Trump will ultimately “prevail” in their ongoing dispute.

The Times of London reports that Errol Musk weighed in on the recent public fight between his son, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump. The elder Musk suggested that the dispute was triggered by stress on both sides and that Elon had erred in openly challenging the president.

“You know they have been under a lot of stress for five months — you know — give them a break,” Errol Musk told Russian outlet Izvestia. “They are very tired and stressed so you can expect something like this.” Musk’s comments to the media came as he visited Moscow for the Forum of the Future 2050 event, which also included Alex Jones.

He went on to predict that President Trump would ultimately come out on top in the dispute, stating, “Trump will prevail — he’s the president, he was elected as the president. So, you know, Elon made a mistake, I think. But he is tired, he is stressed.”

The public spat between the world’s richest man and the U.S. president began last week when Musk denounced Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination” on social media. Trump fired back, declaring that his relationship with the billionaire donor was over and warning of “serious consequences” if Musk decided to fund Democratic candidates running against Republicans who support the legislation.

Despite the heated exchange, Errol Musk downplayed the severity of the situation, suggesting that Elon’s betrayal “was just a small thing” and would “be over tomorrow.”

Breitbart News explained seven key reasons that Trump supporters should think twice before accepting Elon Musk back with open arms even if he fully apologizes to the President. These include his deep relationship with Trump and the fact that this isn’t even the first time Elon betrayed Trump. As Breitbart News previously reported:

#5: This is Not the First Time Musk has Turned on Trump As Breitbart News reported, Trump put Musk on a White House advisory council during his first term in office, which the billionaire made a big show of quitting after Trump announced the U.S. exit from the Paris climate agreement. Musk said at the time, “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.” This episode, forgotten by many, demonstrates that Musk reacts poorly when he doesn’t get his way. Like the EV credits axed by the big beautiful bill, the Paris climate treaty was part of the global campaign to force consumers to adopt EVs, which would put money in Musk’s pocket.

At the Forum of the Future 2050 event, the elder Musk praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “very stable and pleasant man.” He accused to “fake media” of spreading “complete nonsense” about Russia such as portraying Russia as an enemy.

