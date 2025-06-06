Trump: Elon Musk Has ‘Lost His Mind’ in Public Feud

President Donald Trump said he is “not particularly” interested in speaking with Elon Musk at the moment, saying the tech billionaire and former administration special employee “has lost his mind.”

The feud between the pair — stemming from Musk’s displeasure with the Republicans’ “big, beautiful bill” — has escalated to the point of the SpaceX tycoon threatening to cripple America’s capability to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), endorsing a call to impeach Trump, and accusing him of being “in the Epstein files.”

In a Friday morning interview with ABC News’s Jonathan Karl, the president shot down reports that he was scheduled to speak with his former ally later in the day.

“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” Trump asked, adding that Musk wanted to talk to him, but he was “not particularly” interested in obliging at the time.

“President Donald Trump sounded remarkably unconcerned about their feud, as if it weren’t even the most interesting thing that happened Thursday,” Karl noted.

One presidential adviser who was with him on Thursday evening, after Musk’s rampage on X reached a boiling point, told ABC that Trump seemed more “bummed” than angry.

“And that’s the way he sounded on Friday morning,” Karl claimed.

Speaking with Politico‘s Dasha Burns that same morning, Trump shared how he feels about the public breakup.

“Oh it’s okay. It’s going very well, never done better,” he said, before going on to tout poll numbers. “The numbers are through the roof, the highest polls I’ve ever had and I have to go.”

On Wednesday, Musk called to “kill” the Trump-endorsed reconciliation bill, angered by its omission of funding cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), while Republicans have also suggested the Tesla CEO is mad that the bill slashes billions of dollars in electric vehicle (EV) tax credits.

Musk’s father, Errol Musk, told Al Arabiya English that he has contacted his son to get him to end the conflict with Trump, who he predicted “will prevail.”

The elder Musk said, “It seems a bit silly to me.”

When host Tom Burges Watson asked, “Do you think this is a bump in the road, or do you think this is the end of the road for the relationship between your son and Mr. Trump?” Musk replied, “Just a bump in the road. It will fizzle out in a few days.”

“I haven’t spoken to him, but I did send him a message, you know, telling him to make sure this fizzles out,” he continued.

Musk added, “I think there’s a bit of tiredness here. But, I would say that, in some ways, you know, it’s good that the older person sees that even at the highest levels, people struggle. You know, it’s not just in your home with your own family, but at all levels, people struggle to find common ground with each other. And, I think that’s all we’re seeing now. Trump, of course, will prevail because he has been voted in by the majority of the people in America. I’ve just spent three weeks in America. The people are, I would like to say 80 percent, but actually 100 percent behind Trump.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.