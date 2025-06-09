Waymo revealed that it is halting service in downtown Los Angeles for its autonomous vehicles after several rioters set fire to or vandalized driverless taxis over the weekend.

The company confirmed to the New York Post that after receiving “guidance from” the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the company had removed vehicles from downtown Los Angeles.

As Breitbart News reported, on Sunday during the anti-ICE riots, “a group of rioters turned their attention to five Waymo taxis parked on Los Angeles Street between Arcadia and Alameda streets.” Rioters were seen slashing tires, smashing windows, and spray painting “anti-ICE messages” on the vehicles:

Earlier in the day, rioters converged on the Civic Center area, with some spilling onto the 101 Freeway around 3:30 p.m., causing its closure for several hours. California Highway Patrol officers worked to push the crowd back, detaining several in the process. As the situation intensified, a group of rioters turned their attention to five Waymo taxis parked on Los Angeles Street between Arcadia and Alameda streets. Witnesses reported seeing protesters slash tires, smash windows, and spray-paint anti-ICE messages on the autonomous vehicles. The scene quickly escalated as three of the five targeted Waymo taxis were set ablaze, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the air. Some protesters were seen using skateboards to break car windows, while others appeared to use makeshift flamethrowers to ignite the vehicles’ interiors.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed Waymo self-driving vehicles spray-painted and set on fire.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “out of an abundance of caution,” Waymo is also planning “to limit service in parts of San Francisco” ahead of protests.