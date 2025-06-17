AI War: OpenAI and Microsoft Tensions Escalate as Partnership Falters

Tensions between AI startup OpenAI and tech giant Microsoft are reaching a boiling point as the two companies grapple with the future of their high-profile partnership.

The Wall Street Journal reports that OpenAI, the AI startup known for its ChatGPT chatbot, is growing increasingly frustrated with its partner Microsoft, as negotiations over the terms of their collaboration become more contentious. The partnership, which began in 2019 with a $1 billion investment from Microsoft, has been widely regarded as one of the most successful in tech history. However, the two companies now find themselves at odds over several key issues.

At the heart of the dispute is OpenAI’s desire to loosen Microsoft’s grip on its AI products and computing resources. The startup is seeking Microsoft’s approval for its conversion into a for-profit company, a move that would allow OpenAI to raise additional funds and potentially go public. Microsoft’s blessing is crucial for this transition, but negotiations have proven difficult.

According to people familiar with the matter, OpenAI executives have even discussed the possibility of accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior during their partnership. This “nuclear option” could involve seeking federal regulatory review of the contract terms for potential antitrust law violations and launching a public campaign against the tech giant. Such a move would undoubtedly destroy the partnership.

Another point of contention is OpenAI’s recent $3 billion acquisition of coding startup Windsurf. Under the current agreement, Microsoft has access to all of OpenAI’s intellectual property. However, OpenAI is reluctant to grant Microsoft access to Windsurf’s IP, as the tech giant offers a competing AI coding product called GitHub Copilot.

The two companies are also at odds over the size of Microsoft’s stake in OpenAI if the startup converts into a public-benefit corporation. Microsoft is reportedly demanding a larger share than OpenAI is willing to concede. The pressure is mounting for OpenAI, as it risks losing $20 billion in funding if it fails to complete the conversion by the end of the year.

OpenAI is also seeking to join forces with other cloud providers to expand its customer base and access additional computing resources. However, under the current contract, Microsoft is supposed to be OpenAI’s exclusive compute provider, although it did allow the startup to create its own data-center project, Stargate, last year.

Competition between the two companies has intensified, with both offering products ranging from consumer chatbots to AI tools for businesses. Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella even hired a rival of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to launch a secret effort to build AI models for Microsoft.

