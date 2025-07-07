Report: China’s TikTok Builds U.S. Version of App Ahead of Potential Sale

China’s TikTok is reportedly planning to launch a new app tailored specifically for U.S. users in September as the company seeks to address national security concerns and comply with federal legislation. The move could signal that Tiktok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance is close to selling its American operations to comply with federal legislation.

The Information reports that TikTok, the wildly popular social media platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is preparing to release a U.S.-exclusive version of its platform in September. The move comes as part of an ongoing effort to comply with federal legislation requiring the divestment of TikTok’s American operations due to national security concerns.

According to sources, the new app, internally referred to as “M2,” will replace the existing version, codenamed “M,” on U.S. app stores on September 5. Users will be directed to download the replacement version, and the current app will cease functioning after March 2026, providing a transition period for TikTok’s estimated 170 million U.S. users.

The decision to create a separate app for the United States follows the passage of a law by Congress mandating that ByteDance either sell its U.S. TikTok business or face a nationwide ban. The U.S. version of the app will be managed under the oversight of a U.S.-based ownership group, including tech giant Oracle.

Breitbart News recently reported that President Trump said a group of “very wealthy people” was close to a deal to acquire TikTok in the United States:

In an interview aired on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump disclosed that he has a group of wealthy individuals ready to acquire TikTok, whose identities he plans to reveal in approximately two weeks. The president added that the deal would likely require approval from Beijing, but expressed confidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping would give the green light. The fate of TikTok in the United States has been uncertain since the passage of a law in 2024 that aimed to ban the platform unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, divested from it. The legislation was motivated by concerns over the Chinese government’s potential ability to manipulate content and access sensitive data from American users — transforming the popular social media platform into a psychological weapon for the hostile country.

Due to Apple’s policies prohibiting developers from creating region-specific forks of apps within a single listing, TikTok is required to distribute “M2” as a distinct bundle identifier under a new App Store entry. This unusual move for an app of TikTok’s scale highlights the unique challenges faced by the company in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

As part of the switch to the U.S.-specific app, all user data will reportedly be transferred to U.S.-based infrastructure. This data migration is a key component of TikTok’s efforts to address concerns raised by U.S. government officials about the potential for user information to be accessed by the Chinese government.

The impending launch of the new U.S. TikTok app marks a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding the platform’s future in the country. While the move aims to alleviate national security concerns, it remains to be seen how users will react to the transition and whether the U.S.-specific version will maintain the app’s immense popularity among American audiences.

