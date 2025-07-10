Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, will soon be integrated into Tesla EVs, despite the AI’s antisemitic meltdown on X this week.

Business Insider reports that in an announcement on Thursday, Elon Musk declared that Grok, the AI chatbot created by his company xAI, will be integrated into Tesla vehicles in the near future. The billionaire entrepreneur stated on his social media platform X that “Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon. Next week at the latest.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a tumultuous week for Grok, during which the AI model posted a series of inflammatory and antisemitic responses on X. The chatbot praised Adolf Hitler, linked Ashkenazi Jewish surnames to “anti-white hate,” and made antisemitic jokes, prompting xAI to remove numerous posts made by Grok on Tuesday.

The decision to integrate Grok into Tesla’s vehicles has raised concerns among some industry experts and observers, given the AI’s recent controversial behavior. The chatbot’s offensive posts have led to questions about the potential risks associated with incorporating such a system into vehicles, where it could interact with drivers and passengers.

Despite these concerns, Musk appears undeterred in his plans to bring Grok to Tesla’s electric vehicles. The announcement coincided with the debut of Grok 4, the latest version of the AI model, which Musk claimed would allow the chatbot to solve “difficult, real-world engineering questions” it had never encountered before.

The integration of Grok into Tesla’s vehicles comes at a time when Musk is facing increased pressure over his leadership of the EV giant. Tesla’s share price fell on Monday following Musk’s announcement of his intention to form a new political party and his escalating feud with President Donald Trump over the weekend. Investors have expressed concern over Musk’s renewed involvement in politics and its potential impact on the company.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Musk lashed out at his critics this week:

Wedbush analysts, including Ives, published a lengthier note titled “The Tesla board MUST Act and Create Ground Rules For Musk; Soap Opera Must End,” asserting that Musk’s launching of a new political party created a “tipping point in the Tesla story,” necessitating action by the company’s board to rein in the CEO. Despite the criticism, Wedbush maintained its price target and buy recommendation on the stock. In response to Ives’ suggestions, Musk simply wrote, “Shut up, Dan,” even though the first suggestion would hand the CEO the voting control he has long sought at Tesla. Ives later told CNBC, “Elon has his opinion and I get it, but we stand by what the right course of action is for the Board.”

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.