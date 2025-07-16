Tesla’s North American Sales Chief Departs as EV Sales Slump Continues

Troy Jones, Tesla’s vice president of sales, service, and delivery in North America, has left the company after 15 yearsmarking the latest high-level departure at Elon Musk’s EV giant as it faces a steep drop in sales.

Jones’s departure comes less than a month after the exit of Omead Afshar, a loyal minion of Musk, who had been promoted less than a year ago to oversee all of sales and manufacturing operations in North America and Europe. Additionally, the company’s director of human resources for North America, Jenna Ferrua, departed in June, and earlier this year, Milan Kovac, a top AI executive who oversaw Tesla’s development of Optimus, a humanoid robot central to Musk’s vision, also left the company.

The move comes at a critical time for Tesla, as the automaker navigates a challenging period marked by slumping sales and increasing competition in the EV market. As the top sales executive in North America, Jones played a crucial role in driving Tesla’s growth and market dominance in the region during his 15-year stint at the company.

To address the decline in sales, Tesla has turned to vehicle updates and low-cost financing to try to drum up customer interest. The company released a refreshed version of its popular Model Y midsize SUV in March, a cheaper, pared-down version of the Cybertruck in April, and unveiled updated versions of its Model S and Model X luxury vehicles in June.

Tesla executives have played down Wall Street’s concerns about declining sales and shrinking margins, pointing instead to the potential upside stemming from Tesla’s investments in its autonomous driving software and its Optimus humanoid robot. On June 22, Tesla rolled out its long-promised robotaxi service, opening up its new ride-hailing app to a small group of customers, including social-media influencers, who took rides in autonomously driven Tesla Model Ys through a limited area of Austin.

The reasons behind Jones’s exit remain undisclosed, and Tesla has not yet released an official statement regarding his departure. However, industry experts speculate that the move may be related to the company’s recent sales performance and the increasing pressure to maintain its market share in the face of growing competition.

