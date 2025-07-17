Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised the contributions of Communist Chinese companies and researchers to the field of AI during a recent visit to Beijing. Huang is interested in selling AI chips to America’s enemy instead of ensuring the West wins the AI race.

Bloomberg reports that during a trip to Beijing, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke highly of the advancements made by Chinese companies and researchers in the field of AI. In a fireside chat with former Alibaba Group executive Wang Jian at the International Supply Chain Expo on Thursday, Huang specifically commended the AI research conducted by Chinese company DeepSeek.

“It is incredibly well written. It is absolutely A-plus quality science and A-plus quality engineering,” Huang said of DeepSeek’s work. He also noted that Chinese AI researchers lead the world in the number of papers published in the field.

Huang’s praise for Chinese AI contributions came as part of a charm offensive during the opening of the conference on Wednesday. He described China’s open-source AI models as “a catalyst for global progress, giving every country and industry a chance to join the AI revolution.” Huang specifically mentioned DeepSeek, Alibaba, Tencent, MiniMax, and Baidu Ernie Bot as “world-class” examples of Chinese AI development.

The Nvidia CEO’s visit to Beijing comes on the heels of a significant policy reversal by the Trump administration, which will now allow Nvidia to resume sales of its much sought-after H20 AI chip to China. This move could potentially add billions to Nvidia’s revenue this year, as the company will be able to fulfill orders that were previously written off due to earlier restrictions.

Huang expressed optimism about the prospect of obtaining the first batch of U.S. licenses to export H20 AI chips to China in the near future. This development marks a stunning turnaround in the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, particularly in the realm of high-tech components.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

