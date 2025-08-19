Volkswagen Is Turning Engine Performance into a Subscription Upgrade

Volkswagen is now offering owners of its ID.3 EV hatchback the option to boost their car’s performance — for a monthly subscription fee. Instead of following the traditional model of offering improved performance through upgraded components, VW has locked its car’s true potential behind a software subscription.

Auto Express reports that German automaker Volkswagen has introduced a subscription-based model for unlocking the full potential of its ID.3 electric car, a new model available in the UK. While the ID.3 Pro and Pro S models are listed on the configurator as producing 201 horsepower, buyers must pay a monthly subscription fee of £16.50 ($22.29) to access the car’s maximum output of 228 horsepower.

This subscription, which comes after a one-month free trial, is nearly three times the cost of a standard Netflix subscription with ads. Owners can also opt for a lifetime subscription priced at £649 ($877), which remains tied to the vehicle even if it is sold.

Volkswagen states that the performance upgrade increases the net power by 27 horsepower and the maximum torque from 265Nm to 310Nm without affecting the car’s range. As the ID.3 is registered at 228 horsepower from the factory, owners are not required to inform their insurance company about the upgrade.

However, questions remain about the potential consequences if an owner were to “jailbreak” their car to access the extra power without paying the subscription fee. This could potentially void the warranty or lead to legal action from Volkswagen, although the company has not yet provided clarification on this matter.

In a statement, Volkswagen explained that offering more power to customers is not a new concept, as many petrol and diesel vehicles have historically been offered with engines of the same size but with varying levels of power. The higher-powered versions are typically positioned higher in the product range, with more features and a higher list price.

The company argues that the subscription model allows customers to opt for a sportier driving experience within the life of the vehicle, rather than committing to a higher initial purchase price. The ID.3 is presented on the configurator with 201 horsepower, and the option to upgrade is made clear to customers.

BMW faced criticism a few years ago for offering a subscription service to activate features like heated seats, but that apparently has not dissuaded automakers from attempting to secure monthly payments from customers who have already purchased a car.

