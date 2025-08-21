Companies Return to In-Person Job Interviews to Combat Rise of AI Cheating

The rise of AI cheats and scammers using deepfake technology to trick interviewers is leading companies to revert to a more traditional hiring practice — the in-person job interview.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the advent of remote work and the desire to expedite the hiring process have made virtual interviews the norm in recent years. However, the increasing prevalence of AI tools has introduced new challenges that are prompting employers to reconsider their approach.

One of the primary concerns is the potential for candidates to cheat during virtual interviews, particularly in technical roles. By using AI tools to feed them answers off-screen, some job seekers are able to manipulate the interview process and present themselves in a misleading light. This has led recruiters to question the reliability and effectiveness of virtual interviews in accurately assessing a candidate’s skills and qualifications.

Furthermore, a more alarming trend has emerged in the form of AI-enabled scammers who impersonate job seekers using deepfake technology. These imposters aim to gain employment with the intention of stealing sensitive data or money from the company once they have secured a position. This growing threat has raised serious concerns among employers, who are now taking steps to safeguard their organizations against such fraudulent activities.

Breitbart News reported last year on a prominent cybersecurity firm that was infiltrated by North Korean spies who successfully tricked interviewers using AI:

KnowBe4, a leading cybersecurity firm, has exposed an intricate scheme by a North Korean threat actor who successfully infiltrated the company by posing as a remote software engineer. The incident, detailed in a blog post by KnowBe4’s founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman, highlights the evolving sophistication of cyber threats and the pressing need for enhanced security measures in hiring processes. The threat actor managed to bypass KnowBe4’s seemingly thorough interview process, which included background checks, verified references, and four video conference-based interviews. The deception was executed using a valid identity stolen from a U.S.-based individual, further enhanced by the use of a stock image augmented by artificial intelligence. The ruse began to unravel when KnowBe4’s InfoSec Security Operations Center team detected suspicious activities from the new hire. On July 15, the company flagged malware loaded onto an Apple laptop sent to the remote worker. Simultaneously, the AI-filtered photo used by the imposter was identified by the company’s Endpoint Detection and Response software.

In response to these challenges, many companies are opting to return to face-to-face interviews as a means of countering cheating and mitigating the risks posed by AI-enabled scammers. By conducting interviews in person, employers can better assess a candidate’s authenticity, communication skills, and overall fit for the role. This approach also allows for a more comprehensive evaluation of a candidate’s body language, demeanor, and ability to think on their feet — aspects that are often lost in virtual interactions.

