Elon Musk Will Return Tesla Owners’ Turn Signal Controls – for a Price

Tesla is now offering to retrofit a turn signal stalk for owners of its refreshed Model 3, which had previously removed the standard control found in practically every modern car in favor of steering wheel buttons and touchscreen controls. The turn signal stock is currently available in China at a cost of $348, with no official word if it will be offered in America.

The Verge reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla, known for its minimalist design philosophy and focus on autonomous driving, has made an unexpected decision to offer a retrofit turn signal stalk for its refreshed Model 3 electric sedan. The removal was wildly unpopular with Tesla owners, who found the lack of a physical stalk inconvenient and counter-intuitive.

The retrofit turn signal stalk is currently only available in China, priced at about $348. The listing on Tesla’s online shop reads, “Modify your Model 3 by replacing the turn signal buttons on your steering wheel with turn signal stalks.” This development is particularly noteworthy given Tesla’s recent history of streamlining its vehicle controls and relying more heavily on automation.

When Tesla first released the refreshed “Highland” Model 3 in China in 2023, and later globally in 2024, the electric sedan featured several design tweaks and an additional touchscreen for rear passengers. However, the most controversial change was the removal of the turn signal and drive stalks. Instead, Tesla opted to move these controls to steering wheel buttons and the center touchscreen, a decision seemingly inspired by the company’s vision of a future dominated by autonomous vehicles.

Many Tesla owners expressed their dissatisfaction with the change to buttons, finding them more cumbersome to use compared to traditional physical controls. The absence of a dedicated turn signal stalk, a feature that has been a staple in automobiles for decades, proved to be a point of contention for some drivers who felt that Tesla had prioritized form over function.

It appears that Tesla has taken this feedback to heart, as evidenced by the introduction of the retrofit turn signal stalk. However, the decision to offer the stalk as an optional paid accessory, rather than a standard feature or a free retrofit, may not sit well with all owners. Some may argue that Tesla should have included the stalk in the refreshed Model 3 from the outset, or at least provided it as a no-cost option for those who prefer it.

The costly upgrade to have controls considered standard in every other car on the road is reminiscent of Volkswagen subscription to achieve engine performance. As Breitbart News recently reported:

German automaker Volkswagen has introduced a subscription-based model for unlocking the full potential of its ID.3 electric car, a new model available in the UK. While the ID.3 Pro and Pro S models are listed on the configurator as producing 201 horsepower, buyers must pay a monthly subscription fee of £16.50 ($22.29) to access the car’s maximum output of 228 horsepower. This subscription, which comes after a one-month free trial, is nearly three times the cost of a standard Netflix subscription with ads. Owners can also opt for a lifetime subscription priced at £649 ($877), which remains tied to the vehicle even if it is sold.

It remains to be seen whether Tesla will expand the availability of the retrofit turn signal stalk beyond China, and if so, at what price point. The company’s decision to reintroduce the stalk could be seen as an acknowledgment that, despite its ambitious plans for autonomous driving, there is still a significant demand for traditional physical controls among its customer base.

Read more at the Verge here.

