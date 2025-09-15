President Trump Suggests TikTok Deal Reached During U.S.-China Trade Talks

President Donald Trump hinted that a deal has been reached regarding TikTok, the app called “a modern-day Trojan Horse” by the Chinese government, amid ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China.

The Hill reports that in a recent post on his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump suggested that his administration has reached an agreement concerning TikTok, the embattled video-sharing app owned by China-based ByteDance. The announcement comes as the U.S. and China engage in high-level trade discussions.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly,” Trump wrote. “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy!”

The president also mentioned that he would be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, emphasizing the strength of the relationship between the two nations.

The fate of TikTok in the U.S. has been uncertain since Congress passed a law in April 2024, requiring ByteDance to divest from the app or face a nationwide ban, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court. The Trump administration has repeatedly delayed the implementation of this law, seeking to negotiate a deal that would address national security concerns while preserving the app for its American user base.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that a framework had been reached on TikTok, stating that the “commercial terms have been agreed upon.” However, details of the agreement have not been made public.

Trump’s latest comments mark a change from his previous stance on Sunday, when he suggested that the administration might let the app “die” if a satisfactory deal was not reached. The president acknowledged TikTok’s popularity among young voters, a demographic he has actively courted during his campaign.

TikTok briefly went dark in January when the divestment law was set to take effect, but it quickly resumed operations following assurances from the incoming Trump administration and the outgoing Biden administration’s decision not to enforce the measure. Since taking office, Trump has signed multiple extensions to the deadline, allowing more time for negotiations.

Breitbart News has extensively covered the dangers of China’s TikTok, and that danger is covered in depth by Breitbart Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer in his book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

Schweizer has explained, based on his work in Blood Money, why a TikTok deal took so long to happen:

Schweizer points out that if China refuses to agree to a sale, it is because, as he disclosed in Blood Money, the algorithm used by the app is considered a state secret, not a regular “business” secret. The Chinese government has been quoted calling the app “a modern-day Trojan Horse” and a “key part of their information-driven mental warfare” against the West. The book showed that ByteDance does joint research with Chinese intelligence agencies on how to manipulate people online. “China has been studying this for years,” he adds.

