Secret Service Busts Massive Network Used in Swatting Attacks Against Marjorie Taylor Greene, Other Republicans

The U.S. Secret Service has uncovered a massive network of more than 100,000 SIM cards and 300 servers located within a 35-mile radius of New York City. The operation, believed to be run by foreign “nation-state threat actors” and criminals, was uncovered during an investigation into a surge of swatting calls targeting high-ranking government officials, including members of Congress and the Trump administration.

Targets of the swatting calls reportedly include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and Nikki Haley. The Secret Service’s Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, traced the swatting signals to several locations in the New York tri-state area. Upon further investigation, they found a sophisticated network of SIM servers capable of generating enormous amounts of phone traffic while rapidly switching out SIM cards to evade detection.

According to Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s New York field office, the network posed an “imminent threat” to the agency’s protective operations. The servers, strategically positioned around New York City’s cellular network infrastructure, could have overwhelmed cell towers and disrupted cell service for the entire city. Furthermore, the network was powerful enough to send an encrypted, anonymous text message to every person in the United States within just 12 minutes.

While no arrests have been made in connection with the operation, early forensic analysis suggests that the network has been utilized by cartels, human traffickers, and terrorists. “It is absolutely well funded and well-organized,” McCool stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The Secret Service has successfully taken down the network, eliminating the immediate threat to New York City. However, McCool cautioned that it would be unwise to assume that there are no other similar networks operating across the country. The Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit is now working to identify and dismantle any additional networks that may exist.

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran underscored the severity of the threat, stating, “The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated.”

The discovery of this extensive SIM card network highlights the growing sophistication of criminal organizations and foreign actors in exploiting technology for nefarious purposes. As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their efforts to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure and prevent further attempts to undermine national security.

The Secret Service’s successful operation serves as a reminder of the critical role that law enforcement plays in combating cyber threats and ensuring the stability of the country’s telecommunications systems. As technology continues to advance, it is essential that law enforcement agencies remain proactive in identifying and neutralizing potential threats before they can cause significant harm.