Exclusive — Dr. Ben Carson: Artificial Intelligence and the Erosion of Trust

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing nearly every sector of modern life—from medicine and education to software and communication. Like any tool, however, it can be used for great good or great harm. Sadly, AI is now being used by foreign criminal networks to target innocent Americans, exploiting not only their wallets—but also their trust.

One of the most disturbing developments is the use of AI to impersonate medical professionals. Criminals have begun using deepfake technology to create remarkably realistic images, videos, and even voices of trusted physicians—sometimes even using their real names and likenesses without consent—to promote unapproved, ineffective, or outright fake medical products.

The New York Times recently highlighted this trend as part of a “global surge of frauds,” where cartels, often based overseas, manipulate AI to create believable but completely fraudulent marketing content. These scams not only rob Americans of their hard-earned money—they also erode the sacred bond between patients and their doctors.

As a physician, I can tell you that trust is foundational to the practice of medicine. It’s something you earn one patient, one decision, one act of care at a time. To have that trust unraveled by a few keystrokes and a malicious algorithm is not just alarming—it’s deeply offensive.

This is not a victimless crime. These scams put patients at risk, damage the reputations of physicians, and further fray the already strained relationship between the public and institutions of care. If we allow that trust to be broken, we risk undoing decades of progress in medical science and public health.

President Trump has long understood the importance of confronting threats head-on—whether from the drug cartels, human traffickers, or cybercriminals. His administration’s strong record on national and border security has shown what focused leadership can accomplish. That same resolve must now be applied to the war on international fraud.

This is a growing, global industry. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lost over $12 billion to fraud last year—twelve times the amount lost just a few years ago. And many victims never report it, out of embarrassment or confusion. These aren’t just numbers. Behind each one is a family, a retiree, a parent, or a student whose future was damaged or derailed.

AI has made it easier than ever for criminals to impersonate others. With just a few minutes of audio or video, a convincing deepfake can be created. We’ve already seen fraudsters impersonating physicians, law enforcement officers, and even relatives in distress to deceive people into handing over their life savings. Even CEOs have fallen victim.

And while these scams are high-tech, their operations are often horrifyingly low-tech. In Southeast Asia and other regions, reports have documented scam compounds run by criminal networks using forced labor—often trafficking victims—who work around the clock to defraud Americans. These are not petty crimes. This is organized, international exploitation.

The Trump administration has already taken initial steps to confront this growing crisis. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced that the Treasury Department would sanction individuals tied to scam compounds in Burma and Cambodia. This is a meaningful beginning, but we must go further.

We must make it clear that foreign governments that allow these operations to continue are complicit in the harm being done to American citizens. Sanctions, trade restrictions, and diplomatic consequences should follow unless they take action—starting with extraditing the criminals behind these attacks.

As we embrace the benefits of AI, we must not lose sight of the basic principles that keep our society strong: trust, truth, and accountability. Our public institutions must take this threat seriously, and our leaders must act decisively.

It’s time to protect Americans—not only from violence and drugs—but from this growing epidemic of deception.

Let’s use the same clarity, resolve, and moral courage that has guided America through past challenges to meet this one.

Our families, our medical professionals, and our future depend on it.