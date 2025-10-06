Tesla’s German Car Sales Plummet 9.4% September Despite EV Market Growth

Elon Musk’s Tesla suffered a 9.4 percent year-on-year decline in German sales for September, even as the overall sales of EVs rose by 31.9 percent in the country, according to data from the German road traffic agency KBA.

Reuters reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla faced a setback in the German market in September, with its sales volume falling by 9.4 percent compared to the same month last year. This decline comes despite the company’s efforts to boost sales in parts of Europe with its updated Model Y. The data, released by the German road traffic agency KBA, highlights the increasing pressure on Tesla from growing competition, an aging lineup, and political backlash against CEO Elon Musk.

In September, Tesla sold 3,404 cars in Germany, a significant drop from the previous year. The company’s performance in the January-September period was even more concerning, with sales plummeting by 50.3 percent to 14,845 units compared to the same period in 2024. This sharp decline indicates that Tesla is failing to maintain its market share in the face of fierce competition and changing market dynamics. The latest numbers are in line with Tesla’s miserable performance in Europe this year.

In contrast to Tesla’s woes, the overall sales of EVs in Germany experienced a healthy 31.9 percent year-on-year growth in September, reaching 45,495 units. This suggests that while Tesla may be losing ground, the demand for electric vehicles in the country remains strong, with other manufacturers capitalizing on the growing market.

One such manufacturer is the Chinese electric vehicle company BYD, which has seen a remarkable surge in sales volume in Germany. In September, BYD’s sales increased more than twenty-fold compared to the same month last year, reaching 3,255 units. The company’s performance since the beginning of the year has been equally impressive, with sales totaling 11,810 units.

As Tesla grapples with the challenges in the German market, the company is set to host an event on October 7 to address its shift towards more affordable electric vehicles. This move is seen as an attempt to regain customers by offering lower-priced models, as the company recognizes the need to adapt to the changing market landscape and consumer preferences.

Read more at Reuters here.

